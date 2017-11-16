Last Detention-Center Escapee Captured in Atlantic City

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) -

Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 1:06 pm |

A murder suspect who escaped from a youth detention center in New Jersey with three other teenagers has been captured.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Michael Huggins in Atlantic City on Thursday. He’s charged in the 2016 slaying of 21-year-old Davonte Lee, of Bridgeton, who was gunned down in a vehicle.

It is not clear how Huggins was apprehended. Officials have scheduled an afternoon news conference.

The capture came more than a day after authorities said the four teens overpowered a corrections officer and escaped from the Harborfields Youth Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City early Wednesday. Officials say they stole the guard’s car and fled on foot after crashing the vehicle.

Three of the teens were found 36 miles away in Bridgeton, more than nine hours later.