IDF Soldiers Arrest 41 Wanted Terror Suspects

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 2:35 am |

Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian terrorist. (Najeh Hashlamoun/Flash90, File)

In an expanded security operation overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 41 wanted security terror suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.

Israel continued its campaign against illegal arms in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Yehudah and Shomron. IDF soldiers and Shin Bet agents overnight Tuesday shut down a workshop for the manufacture of arms near Jenin. The workshop produced dozens of weapons a year, and included several large metal cutting machines, along with dozens of weapons in various stages of manufacture. Soldiers confiscated the equipment and weapons, and made several arrests.

Overnight Wednesday, IDF soldiers sealed a room in the home of one of the terrorists who conducted a terror attack at the Sarona Market in June 2016. The action was taken after the IDF discovered that the family of the terrorist was using the room in violation of a court order. The attack was conducted by Khaled and Muhammad Almahmarah, two cousins from Yatta, a town in the south Hevron Hills. Killed in that attack were four Israelis.

IDF soldiers also confiscated cash and goods given to families of terrorists who carried out attacks against Israelis. Thousands of shekels and several vehicles were removed overnight Wednesday from the home of terrorists in villages throughout the Shomron. The source of the money was from Hamas, and had been given to the family as payment for the terror activities of a member of the family. The money and vehicles were confiscated.