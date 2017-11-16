8-Year-Old Boy Returns Lost Wallet, $1,700 to Mugging Victim

NEW YORK (AP) -

Thursday, November 16, 2017

An 8-year-old upstate New York boy is being applauded after finding a crime victim’s cash-filled wallet in New York City and returning it to the man.

WCBS-TV reports that Frankie Burns found a wallet with $1,700 inside on Saturday when he was preparing for a Gaelic football game in the Bronx. The fourth-grader from Washingtonville in Orange County didn’t hesitate to bring the wallet to his father.

After using an identification card inside the wallet, the family was able to find its owner. They say the man had recently been released from the hospital after a mugging. The victim had dropped his wallet after the attack and needed the cash for his rent.

Burns says the man gave him $100 for the act of kindness. The boy said he’s going to buy a pair of soccer cleats with the reward.