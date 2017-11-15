Regional Briefs – November 15, 2017

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 8:24 pm |

Jury Awards $2.2 Million in Police Shooting of EDP

NEW YORK – A jury awarded $2.2 million Tuesday to the family of an emotionally disturbed Guinean immigrant who was fatally shot during a 2012 encounter with police, The Associated Press reported. A federal prosecutor this year closed a criminal investigation, finding insufficient evidence in the death of Mohamed Bah, 28.

NJ Launching Campaign to Prevent Conflict With Cops

TRENTON – New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino on Wednesday launched a campaign to prevent conflict between police officers and citizens, The Associated Press reported. It includes a commercial featuring sports stars.

Hunting Season for Deer Starts in Much of NY Saturday

ALBANY – Hunting season for big game starts across much of New York state at sunrise Saturday. The regular deer and bear season in the Southern Zone runs through Dec. 10, when about 85 percent of the state’s 575,000 licensed hunters take part. The Northern Zone season is from Oct. 21 until Dec. 3.

Former Pol Pleads Guilty To Filing False Disclosure

NEW YORK – Former Councilman Ruben Wills, who is currently in prison for stealing campaign funds, pleaded guilty Tuesday for failing to disclose personal loans to the Conflicts of Interest Board, The Associated Press reported. Wills is serving two to six years in jail.