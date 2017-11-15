IDF Demolishes Home of Har Adar Terrorist

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 3:16 am |

A man looks at the remains of the house of Palestinian terrorist Mahmoud Ahmad Gamal after it was destroyed by the IDF, Wednesday. (Reuters/Mohamad Torokman)

IDF forces overnight Tuesday demolished the home of Mahmoud Ahmad Gamal, the terrorist who in September murdered three Israelis at a checkpoint in the town of Har Adar, north of Yerushalayim. The three victims were Ohr Arish, Hy”d, a 25-year-old resident of Har Adar; Solomon Gevriya, Hy”d, a 20-year-old Border Guard officer and resident of Be’er Yaakov; and Yussuf Othman, a resident of the Arab town of Abu Ghosh. Injured in the attack was a fourth Israeli, the chief security officer of Har Adar.

Gamal was a 37-year-old father of four, recently separated from his wife, who fled to Jordan because of a domestic dispute. Gamal had worked in Israel for years, security officials said, and was well aware of the protocols at checkpoints. The three Israelis were murdered by Gamal at a checkpoint outside the town of Har Adar, north of Yerushalayim, where thousands of PA workers enter Israel daily. The terrorist was part of a group that had been ushered into Har Adar via the checkpoint, from where they were to proceed to their jobs. Channel Two reported that Gamal had raised security concerns even before he passed through the security fence. Security personnel met him outside the fence and he pulled out a handgun and shot them, killing three and injuring one. The terrorist was immediately killed by other security personnel.

Overnight Tuesday IDF soldiers continued their accelerated campaign of seizing cash and assets of families of terrorists who received “bonuses” from the Palestinian Authority and Hamas for the actions of families members in murdering Jews. Soldiers seized tens of thousands of shekels in cash from families in villages in Gush Etzion, and in the Ramallah area. Soldiers also seized weapons that were found in the villages.

Security officials said they arrested two wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.