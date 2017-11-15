Business Briefs – November 15, 2017

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 9:28 pm |

‘Obamacare ‘ Mandate Repeal Would Remake Market For Consumers

WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions are expected to forgo coverage if Congress repeals the requirement that Americans get health insurance. The drive by the Senate GOP to undo the “Obamacare “ coverage requirement fits with the Trump administration’s effort to write new rules allowing for plans with limited benefits and lower premiums.

Arctic Refuge Drilling Closer As Senate Panel Backs Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oil and gas drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge moved closer Wednesday as a key Senate panel approved a bill to open the remote refuge to energy exploration. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee approved the drilling measure, 13-10.

California May Limit Liability Of Self-Driving Carmakers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators are embracing a General Motors recommendation that would help automakers avoid paying for accidents and other trouble caused by self-driving cars, raising concerns that the proposal will put an unfair burden on vehicle owners.

Electric Trucks Emerging But Still Have A Long Haul

DETROIT (AP) — Electric trucks won’t replace diesel-powered trucks in big numbers until they overcome costs and other limitations. Tesla Inc. plans to unveil a semi tractor-trailer this week while Daimler AG showed off its own electric semi last month. Meanwhile, truck rental company Ryder just added 125 all-electric vans made by California startup Chanje to its fleet.

CFPB Director Cordray, Who Sparred With GOP, Plans To Resign

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Cordray will resign as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by the end of the month. The Obama appointee aggressively took on the banking industry. His resignation will give President Trump a chance to appoint his own head of the powerful agency, who could roll back the protections Cordray and his staff put into place.

Managing Overtourism an Increasing Feature of Global Travel

LONDON (AP) — Venice is planning to divert massive cruise liners while Barcelona has cracked down on apartment rentals and initiated a holistic approach to managing its status as a tourism city. Both are at the forefront of efforts to get a grip on “overtourism,” a phenomenon that can disrupt the community, imperil the state of cherished buildings and harm the experience of travelers.

U.S. Denies Ford, Mazda Bids To Delay Takata Recall Decision

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government has denied requests from Ford and Mazda for more time to test Takata air bag inflators as the companies try to avoid massive recalls involving more than 3 million vehicles with Takata inflators.

Agricultural Groups Challenge California Weed-Killer Warning

WASHINGTON (AP) – National and Midwestern agricultural groups are suing to overturn a California declaration that the weed-killer Roundup can cause cancer. A lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court seeks an injunction barring California from enforcing what the suit describes as a “false” warning that could eventually appear on product labels for the herbicide.

GM Says Next-Gen Electric Cars Will Cost Less, Go Farther

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is telling investors its next generation of electric vehicles will cost the company 30 percent less than current ones, making them profitable after the new version debuts in 2021.

CEO Mary Barra made the forecast at the Barclay’s Global Automotive Conference in New York on Wednesday.

U.S. Govt Approaches 18 States To Fight AT&T-Time Warner Deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department has approached 18 state attorneys general to try to win their support for an antitrust lawsuit to block AT&T Inc’s $85.4 billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.

The department, conducting an antitrust review stretching more than a year, so far has failed to persuade any of the states to join a potential lawsuit, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Another source said at least one state is still considering joining the Justice Department.