Minister Invites Saudi Mufti to Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 3:57 pm |

Israeli Minister of Communications Ayoub Kara. (Olivier Fitoussi/Pool)

An Israeli official has invited a moderate Islamic cleric from Saudi Arabia to visit Israel.

Communications Minister Ayoub Kara lauded the comments of Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, the kingdom’s most senior Islamic authority, for condemning Hamas as a terrorist organization.

“Also, it is possible to cooperate with the IDF to eliminate Hezbollah,” Kara tweeted. “I invite the Mufti to visit Israel and be welcomed with honor.”

The Mufti has taken a stand against what he terms “demagoguery” in interpreting the Koran, extremism and terrorism. In October, he approved of the proposal for a new center in Saudi Arabia’s Medina called the King Salman Complex. It aims to “eliminate fake and extremist texts and any texts that contradict the teachings of Islam and justify the committing of crimes, murders and terrorist acts.”

In August 2014, he reportedly called on people to support Palestinians with humanitarian aid and not to march in the streets, which he dismissed as “mobs” and “exaggerations.”