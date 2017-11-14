Hariri Says He’ll Return to Lebanon in Next Two Days

BEIRUT (Reuters) -

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 9:14 am |

A poster of outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri hangs on a building with Arabic words that read, “Prime Minister Saad Hariri is a symbol of moderation,” in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Saad al-Hariri, Lebanon’s prime minister who resigned from his post on Nov. 4, said on Monday he was fine and would return to Lebanon in the next two days.

Writing on social media, Hariri urged Lebanese to remain calm and said his family would stay in Saudi Arabia, calling it “their country.”

Hariri’s resignation while in Saudi Arabia pitched Lebanon into political crisis.

Top Lebanese government officials and senior politicians close to Hariri believe Saudi Arabia coerced him into quitting and has been holding him against his will ever since, though Hariri and Riyadh have denied this.

Hariri cited fear of assassination and during his resignation speech accused Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah of sowing strife in the Arab world .

Hariri gave his first public remarks on Sunday, saying in an interview in Riyadh that he planned to return to Lebanon within days to affirm his resignation.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who has stated that he believes Riyadh is restricting Hariri’s freedom, has refused to accept his resignation until his return from Saudi Arabia.

The political crisis has thrust tiny Lebanon to the forefront of the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran being played out on battlefields from Syria to Yemen.