BORO PARK -

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 2:40 pm |

A hearing will be held Tuesday evening over the number of indoor parking spaces that will be required of a new large building that is being built at 54th Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway.

The proposed six-story shopping/medical building is seeking to reduce the parking requirement from 145 sports to 79 spots.

The hearing will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Community Board 12 headquarters, located at 5910 13th Ave.