Arab Teen Fined 20,000 for Rock-Throwing

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 3:15 pm |

An Arab teenager found guilty of rioting, including rock-throwing and homemade explosives in attacks on police, was fined 20,000 shekels and given a suspended sentence, Arutz Sheva reported on Tuesday.

Justice Shimon Leibo of the Yerushalayim Magistrate’s Court noted that despite the age of the defendant, 14 (13 when he committed the crimes), he imposed the relatively heavy fine due to the seriousness of the incidents and their frequency.

The judge said that “the correct balance in the present case is in the form of convicting the defendant, serving a suspended sentence at a relatively high threshold, and imposing a particularly high financial fine on the defendant, a fine which will be accompanied by imprisonment should it not be paid, which is a clear message to other cases.”

The sentence would have been 200 days in jail.