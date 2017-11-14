Over 55,000 Sign Petition to Keep Cuomo’s Name Off Tappan Zee

NEW YORK (AP) -

A petition to remove the late Gov. Mario Cuomo’s name from the new Tappan Zee Bridge garnered more than 55,000 signatures by Tuesday afternoon. Monroe Mann, a Port Chester resident who posted the petition, wants the new bridge to keep its old Tappan Zee name rather than honoring the current Democratic governor’s father.

“While Mr. Cuomo may be deserving of something named after him,” the petition states, “it should not be at the expense of history, and the original settlers of our land: the Tappan Indians and the Dutch. And certainly not at taxpayer expense.”

A signer of the petition, Hollis Glaser of Tarrytown, wrote in the “reasons for signing” section of the petition: “I’m sick of landmarks being named for politicians. We’re losing the history and the sense of place.”