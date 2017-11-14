A ‘0’ Error Forces NYC to Cancel Half-Million Parking Tickets

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 6:56 pm |

A letter sent by the New York City Department of Finance, submitted by a Hamodia reader, notifying of a reimbursement for a parking ticket on account of a wrong code. (Chaim Asher Reisman)

For leaving out a zero on traffic tickets, New York City officials are dismissing or refunding half a million parking tickets.

The Department of Finance said that drivers who were ticketed for failing to display their meter receipt or for an expired receipt had been issued the wrong ticket. The error came after the violation code was changed from “4-08h10” to “4-08h1.”

Officials have dismissed or refunded drivers who were ticketed with the wrong code. The department says the 500,000 tickets totaled about $26 million in refunds and dismissals.

Chaim Asher Reisman, who manages a Boro Park company, said that his drivers were refunded dozens of tickets, getting a $1,400 check in the mail by the city.

“It was a very good feeling,” Reisman said. “They should have found out the mistake a year later; it would have saved a lot more people money.”

Deputy Department of Finance Commissioner for Treasury and Payment Service Jeffrey Shear told 1010 WINS News that the department discovered the error in June.