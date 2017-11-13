Witness Tells Police Netanyahus Requested Gifts

YERUSHALAYIM -

Arnon Milchan and Binyamin Netanyahu in 2005. (Flash90)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife requested expensive gifts from Israeli-born tycoon Arnon Milchan, according to testimony given to police by the latter’s personal assistant, Hadashot news (formerly Channel 2) reported on Monday night.

“Sara Netanyahu would request bottles of champagne in crates of 8 or 12,” Hadas Klein told police investigators. “Bibi would ask for the cigars, and he was aware of the quantities that his wife received. The gifts are said to have amounted to hundreds of thousands of shekels worth of merchandise.

“The company driver would travel to Yerushalayim to deliver the champagne and cigars,” she said.

Klein also alleged that Mrs. Netanyahu was upset when she told her that Milchan wouldn’t pay for their plumbing repairs.

The Netanyahu have denied any wrongdoing in the matter, insisting that the gifts were purely out of friendship and not in return for any favors.