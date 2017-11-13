Tours to View White Deer at Former NY Army Depot to Resume

ROMULUS, N.Y. (AP) -

Monday, November 13, 2017 at 5:13 pm |

Guided bus tours to view the world’s largest herd of white, white-tailed deer are set to resume in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York.

Seneca White Deer Tours says the 90-minute tours at the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus will begin Thursday. It’s the first time in more than five years that the former depot will be open to the public.

Seneca White Deer Tours president Dennis Money says the focus will be on viewing the deer, but the tours also will feature military artifacts from the depot’s decades as a major weapons storage facility. It was built by the Army in 1941 and closed in 2000.

Tours will generally be conducted Thursday through Sunday, year-round.