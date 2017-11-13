Spain to Brief EU on Alleged Cybermeddling in Catalonia

BRUSSELS (AP) -

Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis Quecedo speaks with a member of his delegation during a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Spain’s foreign minister said Monday that he will brief his European Union counterparts on alleged cybermeddling from Russian territory and elsewhere aimed at spreading misinformation about the independence push in the northeastern region of Catalonia.

Alfonso Dastis said he would tell the EU’s top diplomats Monday in Brussels that data showed internet traffic by media networks “in Russia and other countries” after a banned Oct. 1 secession referendum in Catalonia.

Referring to a recent London meeting between WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and a prominent Catalan pro-independence figure, Dastis also said there were signs that Assange and others “are trying to interfere and manipulate” amid the Catalonia crisis.

Spain said last week that the signs don’t necessarily mean the Russian government is involved. Spain’s government hasn’t provided evidence to back the interference claim.