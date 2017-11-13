Regional Briefs – November 13, 2017

Monday, November 13, 2017 at 7:33 pm |

Billionaire’s Lawsuit for Yacht Decorating Tab Goes to Trial

ROCHESTER – The lawsuit brought by billionaire Thomas Golisano, a three-time candidate for governor, went to court Monday over charges an interior decorator overcharged him for his $80 million yacht, the Democrat and Chronicle reported. He claims he was gypped of $300,000 on the $845,000 tab.

School Bus Strike Continues For 2nd Week on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. – A school bus strike affecting several Long Island school districts continued for a second week Monday as talks between Bauman & Sons Buses and the union stalled over increased pay for field trips, Newsday reported. Talks will resume Tuesday with a federal mediator.

Fire Destroys 7 Stores in Manhattan, Injures Firefighters

NEW YORK – A fire in Upper Manhattan Sunday morning damaged seven stores and injured six firefighters, The Associated Press reported. About 140 firefighters were called to the scene. Officials aren’t sure where or how the fire started.