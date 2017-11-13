Party Guest Swipes $1M Worth of Gold Renaissance-Era Figurines From NYC Home

NEW YORK (New York Daily News/TNS) -

Monday, November 13, 2017 at 5:20 pm |

A piano concert inside a socialite’s Manhattan home turned into a crime scene — with $1 million in gold figurines swiped by a guest of the 81-year-old host, police sources said Monday.

The baubles, dating to the 16th-century Renaissance, were reported missing about 11:30 p.m. Friday after a concert and art show in the posh Upper East Side home.

After the event held for 26 invited guests, a member of the host’s staff realized that seven or eight gold figurines were missing, sources said.

Detectives are looking for surveillance video for clues.

Sources said the host did not hire private security for the event, which took place two stories below the 12th-floor apartment owned by copper heiress Huguette Clark, who died in 2011 at the age of 104. She also owned two apartments on the 8th floor.

The three apartments later sold, to three different buyers, for $24 million, $19 million and $12 million.