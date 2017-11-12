Vandals Hit Israeli Parcel Post

YERUSHALAYIM -

Vandals broke into the Israel Post’s online trade sorting center over Shabbos, causing damage to parcels but not stealing anything, Globes reported on Sunday.

Israel Post said that items did not appear to have been stolen, but that the intruders had opened and destroyed hundreds of parcels.

Postal workers repacked parcels where possible, but those too severely damaged to be repacked were documented and their addressees would receive notification.

Israel Post also said that it had filed a complaint with the police, and that all its systems were working normally and were ready for the annual international buying season.