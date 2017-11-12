Special Learning Session Marks 3rd Yahrtzeit of Murder in Har Nof Shul

Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 3:36 am |

The Avos Ubanim learning in the Bnei Torah shul, on Motzoei Shabbos. (Shlomi Cohen/Flash90)

A special Avos Ubanim learning session with the participation of the children of all the Har Nof shuls was held on Motzoei Shabbos in Kehillas Bnei Torah in Har Nof, Yerushalayim, marking the third yahrtzeit of the vicious massacre at the shul during Shacharis.

A view of the learning in the Bnei Torah shul, seen through the window with the bullet hole at the entrance of the shul. (Shlomi Cohen/Flash90)

The victims of the massacre were Rabbi Avraham Shmuel Goldberg, 68, Hy”d; Rabbi Aryeh Kupinsky, 43, Hy”d; Rabbi Kalman Levine, 55, Hy”d; and Harav Moshe Twersky, 59, Hy”d, all from the Har Nof neighborhood. Rabbi Chaim Yechiel Rothman, Hy”d, passed away nearly a year after the attack from his wounds. A Druze police officer, Sgt. Maj. Zidan Seif, who tried to stop the terrorists, was also killed.

Kaddish at the end of the learning. (Shlomi Cohen/Flash90)

At the end of the learning, the orphaned children recited Kaddish, leaving not a dry eye in the shul.

The children were addressed by the noted Mashgiach, Harav Binyanim Finkel, shlita.