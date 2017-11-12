Regional Briefs – November 12, 2017

Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 7:30 pm |

Gov.-elect Murphy Promises Allegiance to Teachers Union

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Members of New Jersey’s largest teachers’ union cheered Gov.-elect Phil Murphy on Friday as the Democrat promised to march in lockstep with them, The Associated Press reported. He wants to raise taxes by $1.3 billion and give it to public schools.

Cops End 2-hour Car Chase With a Simple Phone Call

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. – A thief who led police on a two-hour car chase through six towns on Friday finally gave up when an officer reached him on his cellphone, The Associated Press reported. A random license plate check revealed that Erik Johnson, 42, was wanted. An officer found his number and asked him to give up. He did.

Port Authority Has $628M Surplus: No Toll Hikes

NEWARK – The Port Authority will have a $628 million surplus next year; so for the third year in a row there will be no toll hikes on its bridges and tunnels, NJ.com reported. They expect to make more money from airports, parking and the World Trade Center.

Buffalo to Be Site of Monument to Black Veterans

BUFFALO – A new monument planned for Buffalo’s waterfront will honor African-American military veterans, The Associated Press reported. The site at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park, where several other memorials already stand, will be dedicated next Veterans Day.

Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking in Lion, Tiger Skulls

QUEENS – A man pleaded guilty Thursday to trafficking in endangered African lions and tigers worth $150,000, The Associated Press reported. Arongkron Malasukum, 41, bought a tiger skull from undercover agents and lion skulls from an auction house in Texas.

Scare at Train Depot When Pressure Cooker Found

NEW YORK – A Manhattan subway station was closed Saturday evening when a discarded pressure cooker was feared to be a bomb, The Associated Press reported. A bomb squad arrived at the 33rd Street station and determined that the device was not a bomb.