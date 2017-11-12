Empire Recalling Some Chicken Cutlets from Costco, Trader Joe’s and Wegmans

Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 3:40 pm |

Empire Kosher is voluntarily recalling several lots of boneless chicken cutlets that were distributed to select Costco, Trader Joe’s, and Wegmans stores, Empire and the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

An Empire employee recently found a piece of metal in a chicken breast, which Empire says occurred “due to an equipment malfunction.”

Thus far, there have been no confirmed reports of any customers discovering metal in their chicken, or of any adverse reactions due to consumption of Empire chicken, the USDA said. Nevertheless, “out of an abundance of caution,” Empire said it is recalling the following five lots of chicken cutlets:

Costco: Empire Kosher Chicken Boneless Breast Cutlet Chill Pack, 4 to 5.25-lbs. tray packages

with case code 46375 and “Sell By” date 11/14/17.

Trader Joe’s: Empire Kosher Chicken Cutlet Chill Pack, 1 to1.25-lbs. tray packages with case code 92615 and “Sell By” date 11/17/17.

Wegmans:

— Empire Kosher Chicken Cutlet Chill Pack, 1 to 1.25-lbs. tray packages with case code 7888 and “Sell by” date 11/16/17.

— Empire Kosher Chicken Cutlet Chill Pack, 2.5-lbs. tray packages with case code 7598 and “Sell by” date 11/16/17.

— Empire Kosher Thin Sliced Boneless Chicken Breasts, 1 to 1.25-lbs. tray pack, with case code 7488 and “Sell by” date 11/16/17.

Customers who purchased the recalled products should return them to their place of purchase, or contact Empire at (800) 570-5718, Monday-Thursday 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM and Friday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.