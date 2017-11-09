Two People Killed, Several Injured in Brooklyn Fire

Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 8:37 am |

Two people were killed and several others were injured in a two-alarm fire in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

FDNY crews battled flames at a three-story building located at 6709 11th Avenue in Dyker Heights.

The fire broke out shortly after 7 a.m. and was contained within the hour. The fire was reported on the first and third floors at the multiple dwelling residence.

Fire officials said that seven other people were injured, including two firefighters. The extent of their injures are unclear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.