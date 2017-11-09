Tefillos at Kosel for Return of Slain Soldiers

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 2:11 pm |

Simcha Goldin, father of Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, Hy”d; Tzfas Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu; and Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi of Yerushalayim, Rabbi Aryeh Stern, take part in special tefillos for the return of the soldiers and civilians in Hamas hands, at the Kosel on Thursday. (Roy Alima/Flash90)

Hundreds of people took part in special tefillos at the Kosel on Thursday for the return of the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin, Hy”d, and Oron Shaul, Hy”d, who were killed in the 2014 Gaza war.

The tefillos were led by Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi of Yerushalayim Rabbi Aryeh Stern and Tzfas Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, flanking Hadar’s father, Simcha Goldin.

Hamas has refused to conduct negotiations with Israel for the release of either the soldiers’ remains of two, possibly three, captive Israeli civilians, demanding the release of jailed terrorists as a precondition to any talks.