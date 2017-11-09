Kremlin: Putin and Trump to Meet on Friday at APEC Summit

(Reuters/AP) -

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump. (Reuters/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool/Lucas Jackson, File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump will hold talks on Friday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.

“Right now the time of the meeting is being discussed. It will be on the 10th [of November],” agencies cited Ushakov as telling reporters.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said there has been no decision on whether President Trump will have formal talks with Putin at the APEC summit in Vietnam.

Tillerson, speaking to reporters in Beijing where he is accompanying Trump on his Asia tour, said the question was whether a Trump-Putin meeting would have sufficient substance.

Tillerson suggested that the leaders need something “useful” to point to in order to meet.

Trump repeated Thursday after meetings in Beijing with China’s president that he also wants Russia’s help in getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

Trump and Putin met earlier this year during a conference in Germany.