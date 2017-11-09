Brexit Talks Resume Amid Warnings of Time Running Out

BRUSSELS (AP) -

Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 4:18 am |

European Union flags and the U.K. flag flap in the wind outside EU headquarters in Brussels. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

The European Union is resuming negotiations with Britain on its departure from the 28-nation bloc amid more warnings that time is running out to reach an agreement before Brexit in March 2019.

Technical talks get underway on Thursday, as the sides look to move forward on the key issues of Britain’s financial commitments, the status of Irish borders, and the future of citizens hit by Brexit.

Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier wrote Wednesday: “More progress needed.”

EU leaders agreed last month to speed up talks but this new round has taken time to organize.

Britain wants to talk about future relations and trade with the EU, but the leaders refuse to address that until “sufficient progress” is made. They will decide in mid-December whether to move forward.