Security Officials Prevent Stabbing Attack at Me’aras Hamachpelah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 2:42 am |

General view of Me’aras Hamachpelah and Tel Rumeida neighborhood in Chevron. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

Border Guards on Wednesday morning prevented a stabbing attack at the entrance to Me’aras Hamachpelah. Officers arrested an Arab teen who arrived at the entrance to the site and refused to submit to a security check. When officers stopped him, he agreed to undergo the security check – but officers were warned that he was apparently carrying a metal object. A search of the the teen yielded a knife hidden in his sock. The teen admitted that he had planned to carry out a stabbing attack. He was detained and questioned by authorities.

Earlier in the week, an Arab carrying a knife was arrested at the entrance of the northern Shomron town of Mevo Dotan. The Arab was acting in a suspicious manner and refused to halt when ordered to by soldiers. Soldiers tackled him and discovered the knife. He was arrested and questioned.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested nine wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.