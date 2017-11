GAZA (Reuters) -

Palestinian forces in Yehudah and Shomron have resumed security coordination with Israel that they suspended in July in protest of Israeli security policies on Har HaBayis, the Palestinian chief of police said on Wednesday.

“Security coordination between Palestinian and Israeli services have resumed as it used to be before it stopped,” Hazem Attallah told foreign reporters in Ramallah.