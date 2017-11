YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 4:37 am |

Harav Dov Yaffe, zt”l. (Yaacov Cohen/Flash90)

The Torah world was plunged into mourning Wednesday morning with the news of the petirah of the Mashgiach Hagaon Harav Dov Yaffe, zt”l.

Harav Yaffe, noted Mashgiach in Yeshivas Kfar Chassidim in Rechasim, had been hospitalized several times in recent months in Netanya’s Laniado Hospital, where he was niftar.

He was 89 at his petirah.

Yehi zichro baruch.