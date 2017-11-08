Judge Permits Psychological Exam for El Chapo

NEW YORK (AP) -

A U.S. judge has given permission for a psychologist to examine Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman behind bars.

Court papers from lawyers for the reputed Mexican drug lord say that harsh conditions at a New York city jail have caused a “marked deterioration in his mental state.” They say he’s depressed and suffers from headaches and memory loss.

At a pretrial hearing on Wednesday in Gurzman’s drug trafficking case, federal judge Brian Cogan said a psychologist could visit him next week.

Guzman was sent to the United States last year from Mexico, where he ran the Sinaloa drug cartel and twice escaped from prison. He’s expected to go to trial next year.