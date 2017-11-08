Daily Archives: November 8, 2017

Syrian Army Encircles Last IS Stronghold

Syria’s army and its allies have surrounded and started to enter Albu Kamal, the largest town the Islamic State terror group still holds in Syria and Iraq, pro-Hezbollah al-Manar reported…

Palestinians Resume Security Coordination With Israel

Palestinian forces in Yehudah and Shomron have resumed security coordination with Israel that they suspended in July in protest of Israeli security policies on Har HaBayis, the Palestinian chief of…

EDITORIAL COMMENT: Time to Move On

The ballots have been cast, the votes have been counted, and a winner has been proclaimed in the contentious race for the vacant 44th Council seat. We wish the winner,…

The Mashgiach Hagaon Harav Dov Yaffe, Zt”l

The Torah world was plunged into mourning Wednesday morning with the news of the petirah of the Mashgiach Hagaon Harav Dov Yaffe, zt”l. Harav Yaffe, noted Mashgiach in Yeshivas Kfar…

New Program Seeks to Cut Waiting Time at Hospitals

Waiting times at Israeli hospitals, especially for elective procedures, can often be quite lengthy. In order to shorten those waiting times, the Health Ministry will spend NIS 900 million ($256…

Asian Stocks Notch Succession of Highs

Asian shares wrung out another decade peak on Wednesday as data showed China’s demand for imports remained buoyant, while the dollar dipped amid concerns Republican plans for major U.S. tax…

Fog Stops Trump Facing Off N. Korea Across DMZ

After months of fiery rhetoric and rising tensions, President Donald Trump’s secret attempt to personally face off with North Korea across the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Wednesday was…

Israeli Start-Up Sues Apple Over Patent Infringement

An Israeli start-up called Corephotonics is suing Apple over patent infringement, claiming that the tech giant used its patented dual camera technology for mobile devices in its iPhone 7 and…

Trump in Beijing Amid Mounting Tensions Over Trade

After a brief truce with China to cooperate on North Korea, President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday amid mounting U.S. trade complaints, with limited prospects for progress on…

