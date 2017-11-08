Syria’s army and its allies have surrounded and started to enter Albu Kamal, the largest town the Islamic State terror group still holds in Syria and Iraq, pro-Hezbollah al-Manar reported…
Donald Trump handily won the election a year ago Wednesday. Ask him and he’ll tell you about it. Ten months into his presidency, Trump is still focused on the election…
Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz said Wednesday that “all efforts must be made to remove the Arab spokesperson” in the National Road Safety Authority, after an exposé by Yisrael Hayom that…
Palestinian forces in Yehudah and Shomron have resumed security coordination with Israel that they suspended in July in protest of Israeli security policies on Har HaBayis, the Palestinian chief of…
The ballots have been cast, the votes have been counted, and a winner has been proclaimed in the contentious race for the vacant 44th Council seat. We wish the winner,…
The Regavim organization, a watchdog group that seeks to prevent illegal Palestinian building in Israel, has asked a Yerushalayim court for an injunction against the United Nations over illegal construction…
The White House on Wednesday condemned missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militias on Saudi Arabia, saying they threatened the region’s security and undermined efforts to halt the conflict. Saudi Arabia…
The Torah world was plunged into mourning Wednesday morning with the news of the petirah of the Mashgiach Hagaon Harav Dov Yaffe, zt”l. Harav Yaffe, noted Mashgiach in Yeshivas Kfar…
Waiting times at Israeli hospitals, especially for elective procedures, can often be quite lengthy. In order to shorten those waiting times, the Health Ministry will spend NIS 900 million ($256…
Asian shares wrung out another decade peak on Wednesday as data showed China’s demand for imports remained buoyant, while the dollar dipped amid concerns Republican plans for major U.S. tax…
After months of fiery rhetoric and rising tensions, President Donald Trump’s secret attempt to personally face off with North Korea across the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Wednesday was…
An Israeli start-up called Corephotonics is suing Apple over patent infringement, claiming that the tech giant used its patented dual camera technology for mobile devices in its iPhone 7 and…
Border Guards on Wednesday morning prevented a stabbing attack at the entrance to Me’aras Hamachpelah. Officers arrested an Arab teen who arrived at the entrance to the site and refused…
After a brief truce with China to cooperate on North Korea, President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday amid mounting U.S. trade complaints, with limited prospects for progress on…
