Tefillos Urged as Harav Dov Yaffe Hospitalized in Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 6:56 am |

Harav Dov Yaffe, shlita. (Yaacov Cohen/Flash90)

Tefillos were held Tuesday on behalf of the Mashgiach Harav Dov Yaffe, shlita, who is hospitalized in a serious condition.

Harav Yaffe has been hospitalized several times in recent months, and is now on a respirator in Netanya’s Laniado Hospital.

A letter was released Tuesday by leading Gedolim, shlita, Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky and Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein to learn and daven on his behalf.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Dov ben Tovah Gittel, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.