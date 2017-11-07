Roman Road Discovered During Digging in German City Aachen

BERLIN (AP) -

Authorities say workers digging in the western German city of Aachen have uncovered an ancient Roman road.

Aachen city archaeologist Andreas Schaub told the dpa news agency Tuesday that the road is about six yards wide and is thought to possibly date back to the second century.

Schaub says the road could have connected the important settlement in Aachen to what is today the Dutch city of Maastricht.

Experts are now trying to determine how long the road might have been in use.

The road was discovered as workers dug to install security barriers to secure the city’s market. A dozen people were killed in Berlin last year when a man drove a truck into a crowded market.