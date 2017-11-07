Police Bust Gang of Yerushalayim Thieves Who Targeted Weapons

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 9:07 am |

Stolen weapons and cash. (IDF Spokesman, File)

Police arrested a gang of thieves that operated in several neighborhoods of Yerushalayim and were responsible for dozens of burglaries in recent weeks. While the thieves stole household goods, electronic devices and anything else they could get their hands on, one of their main objectives was to steal guns and weapons for use by criminal and terrorist elements. Most of the thefts took place in the southern neighborhoods of the city.

Members of the gang were arraigned Tuesday and their remand has been extended. Further arrests in the case are expected.

IDF soldiers continued their accelerated campaign of seizing cash and assets of families of terrorists who received “bonuses” from the Palestinian Authority and Hamas for the actions of families members in murdering Jews. Soldiers seized tens of thousands of shekels in cash from families in the area of the Shomron town of Tulkarem who had received such payments. In addition to the cash, soldiers seized several vehicles belonging to families of terrorists.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 13 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.