Live Election Results 2017

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 7:34 pm |

Update (8:10 PM): News outlets have officially called Virginia’s gubernatorial race for Ralph Northam (D) over Ed Gillespie (R). The New York Times’ election model currently predicts the margin of victory for Northam to be 8.6 points.

New Jersey’s Governor-elect Phil Murphy (D). (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Update (8:03 PM): News outlets have called New Jersey’s governor’s race for Philip Murphy (D), over Kim Guadagno (R). Outgoing Gov. Chris Christie (R) is concluding his two terms in office that began in 2010.

Virginia’s Governor-elect Ralph Northam. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Update (7:58 PM): In Virginia’s relatively close race to replace Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), Democrat Ralph Northam is the projected winner over Republican Ed Gillespie. Gov. McAuliffe is concluding a four year term that began in 2014; Virginia does not allow Governors to serve consecutive terms.

Original post (7:34 PM): Welcome to Hamodia’s election coverage for election night 2017! Stay tuned for live updates on tonight’s election results. The first results from local New York elections are expected at 9:00 PM.