Israeli Tourist Rescued from Mount Everest

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 4:49 pm |

The last light of the day sets on Mount Everest as it rises behind Mount Nuptse, as seen from Tengboche, in the Himalaya’s Khumbu region, Nepal. (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer, File)

An Israeli tourist was evacuated by helicopter in a dramatic rescue on Mount Everest on Tuesday after she took sick at over 14,000 feet, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The 24-year-old climber texted for help, which was sent in the form of a helicopter by Israel’s Phoenix insurance company in Nepal.

The climber was located and rushed to a hospital in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, where she received medical treatment and underwent a series of tests.

A representative of the insurance company told the press that it was the second such rescue they carried out in Nepal this week. “As we did in previous rescue missions in Nepal, whose number grew this year, we acted at the utmost speed from the moment we got the call, in order to bring the tourist to a place where she could receive quick medical treatment and checkups.”

There has been an uptick in incidents involving Israeli tourists traveling in Asia in recent months. In October, a 22-year-old Israeli tourist died in Kyrgyzstan after she fell while hiking.