Hunger Striker Collapses Outside PM’s Residence

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 3:21 pm |

The hunger-striking widow of an Israeli killed in a terrorist attack collapsed in the Yesha protest tent outside the Prime Minister’s Residence on Tuesday.

Ruti Hasno, who has refused food for three days to protest the lack of security in Yehudah and Shomron, received medical treatment at the scene and was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Arutz Sheva reported.

United Hatzalah Spokesperson and EMT Moti Elmaliach, who arrived at the scene, said, “She complained of severe weakness and chest pains. We took her vitals signs and treated her at the tent until the ambulance arrived to transport her to the hospital.”

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan commented that it is “very unfortunate that a bereaved family has to be brought to such a situation in order to save lives. It is the government’s job to prevent the next attack.

“I call on the prime minister to come to his senses, to set a Cabinet meeting for tomorrow, and to pass a real budget for the bypass roads and the security components,” Dagan said.

On Monday, Netanyahu announced that he had arranged with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon for allocation of 200 million shekels for bypass roads in Yehudah and Shomron, but that another 600 million which had been promised would be deferred until the 2019 budget.

Meanwhile, mayor of Kedumim Hananel Dorani took over as the new head of the Yesha Council.

Dorani and Netanyahu met in Yerushalayim to discuss the demands for security upgrades in the region, Ynet reported.

Netanyahu wished Dorani well in his new office, and the latter thanked the prime minister, assuring him “the council will continue to operate with the prime minister and his representatives for the good of the communities.”

Dorani, 50, a veteran activist but a quiet figure, emerged as a late-entry candidate for the job amid internal dissension within Yesha.

The 50-year-old father of six is an accountant, a lieutenant colonel in the reserves, and heads the Yesha Council’s security committee.