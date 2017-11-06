State Given 10 Days to Respond to Goldins’ Petition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 6, 2017 at 12:10 pm |

Israel’s High Court has given the state ten days in which to respond to a petition filed earlier on Monday by the bereaved parents of Hadar Goldin, Hy”d, whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza.

The terrorist group has refused to return his body and that of Oron Shaul, Hy”d, both of whom were killed in the 2014 Gaza war, and will not even provide Israel with information about them.

The Goldin family requested the court order the government to implement the “plan of action” adopted by the security cabinet earlier this year that called for a tougher line to be taken with Hamas and its members held in Israeli prisons, in order to secure the return of their bodies.