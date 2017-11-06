Regional Briefs – November 6, 2017

Monday, November 6, 2017 at 8:02 pm |

Police Sergeant Suffers Stroke, Dies on Duty

BERKELEY, N.J. – A police officer suffered a stroke while on duty Friday, dying shortly afterward, NJ.com reported. Sgt. Alison Wray, 32, had served with the Berkeley police department for nine years. Chief Karin DiMichele described him as a compassionate leader.

School Bus Strike Affects Some NYC School Districts

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. – The week has gotten off to a hectic start for parents in several New York City area school districts because of a school bus strike, The Associated Press reported. The strike affected thousands of students in Long Island, as well as several hundred in Queens.

NJ Sanctuary Cities Complain Of Federal Sanctions

TRENTON – The sanctions for not obeying the law are starting to hurt several New Jersey cities who have said they will not hand over to the federal government some criminals who are illegal immigrants, The Associated Press reported. The state’s eight Democratic congressmen are calling on the Trump administration to release $4 million.

Police Captain Improperly Accessed Private Database

NEWARK – A Newark police captain was arrested Friday for selling information he obtained from a private insurance database that law enforcement had access to, The Associated Press reported. Anthony Buono, 62, accessed the database 900 times and sold the information for $100 per search.

Woman Arrested for Pretending to Be a Lawyer

WHITE PLAINS – A woman was arrested for falsely claiming to have graduated from Columbia Law School and pretending to be a lawyer, the Journal News reported. Delilah Torres, 42, was representing a client in court when she was asked about her credentials.

Central Park Site Dedicated for Women’s Suffrage Memorial

NEW YORK – A Central Park site was dedicated Monday for the Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony Woman Suffrage Movement Monument, with a 2020 unveiling on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment granting women voting rights.