Judge Approves Jail-Letters Settlement in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) -

Monday, November 6, 2017 at 12:39 pm |

A federal judge given the final go-ahead to a settlement in the lawsuit filed against the Wilson County sheriff over his jail’s policy of allowing inmates to receive and send only postcards in the mail.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson approved the agreement and consent decree Friday allowing inmates to send and receive letters in envelopes at the southeast Kansas jail. The deal also requires the sheriff to pay $10,000 in litigation costs.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and the Social Justice Law Collective sued Sheriff Pete Figgins last year, alleging the post card policy violated the free speech and due process rights of prisoners and the people who write to them.

Jail officials can still restrict correspondence that poses a safety threat or encourages criminal activity.