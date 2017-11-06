Arab MKs Seek EU Intervention on Nationality Law

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 6, 2017 at 12:19 pm |

A delegation of Arab members of Knesset were in Brussels on Monday to seek European Union intervention to block legislation in Israel which they claim is discriminatory against the Arab minority, Arutz Sheva reported.

“The size and composition of the delegation and the senior echelon of the meetings are unprecedented in an attempt by the elected representatives of the Arab minority in Israel to turn to international elements to block the racist and anti-democratic legislation in the Knesset and the government’s policy against the Arab population,” the Joint List party said in a statement.

The unprecedented move was aimed at preventing enactment of the Nationality Law, which defines the state of Israel as the national home of the Jewish people, formalizes Hebrew as the official language with a “special status,” and declares that Yerushalayim is the capital.