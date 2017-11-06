Abbas Flies to Riyadh at Unexpected Saudi Call

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 6, 2017 at 1:55 pm |

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas went to Saudi Arabia unexpectedly on Monday to answer a summons from King Salman& and Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman.

Abbas was in Egypt, where he was scheduled to meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, when the call came to travel to Riyadh to meet with the Saudi rulers, according to the official PA news site Wafa.

The Palestinian ambassador in Riyadh, Bassam Agha, said the meeting would focus on bilateral contacts and efforts to strengthen relations between the two sides, as well as “developments on the Palestinian issue.”

He did not explain why the meeting was urgent enough to call him away from Cairo on such short notice.