Summer Time Ends Motzoei Shabbos

Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 6:37 pm |

Summer time will end on the East Coast at 2 a.m. on Motzoei Shabbos, when clocks will be turned back an hour.

DST began on March 12, 2017, and is scheduled to recommence on March 11, 2018 (24 Adar 5778).

Most European countries, as well as Israel, changed their clocks last Motzoei Shabbos.

In the U.S., each time zone switches at a different time, while in the EU, all time zones change at the same moment.

Many fire departments encourage people to change the batteries in their smoke detectors when they change their clocks because the bi-annual DST change provides a convenient reminder.