Condition of Hagaon Harav Steinman: Stable, But Still Weak

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 6:48 pm |

Harav Steinman, shlita. (JDN, File)

The family of Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, who has been hospitalized in the intensive-care unit of Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak since Sunday, said Motzoei Shabbos the condition of the Rosh Yeshivah was much improved. Although Rav Steinman was reported as fully conscious, they noted that he is still very weak, and will remain in hospital.

Over Shabbos, the Rosh Yeshivah davened with a small minyan of family members and close confidants in his room in the ICU.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gittel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.