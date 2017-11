SEOUL (Reuters) -

A North Korean flag is seen on top of a tower at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, as a South Korean flag flutters in the wind in this picture taken near the border area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. (Lim Byoung-sik/Yonhap via Reuters)

North Korea may possibly carry out a new missile test, as brisk activity has been spotted at its research facilities, South Korea’s spy agency said on Thursday, the South’s Yonhap News Agency reported.

The North’s nuclear testing site in the northwestern town of Punggye-ri could have been damaged by its sixth and largest nuclear test in September, Yonhap added, citing the spy agency.