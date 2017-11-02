Regional Briefs – November 2, 2017

Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 8:02 pm |

NJ’s First Lady Ticketed In Statewide Crackdown

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J. – New Jersey’s first lady was ticketed in April for talking while driving during a crackdown that was ordered by her husband’s attorney general, NJ Advance Media reported. Mary Pat Christie was stopped but didn’t identify herself as Gov. Chris Christie’s wife. She paid the $250 fine.

Big Water Main Break Floods Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS – Dozens of people were evacuated Thursday morning after a water main broke in Crown Heights, shooting water into the air and flooding streets, WABC reported. No injuries were reported but cars were forced to inch through water two blocks away.

Newark Mayor Accused of Campaign Finance Violations

NEWARK – The mayor of Newark was accused Thursday of violating campaign finance rules in the expensive and closely contested 2014 race, The Associated Press reported. A 28-count complaint says Democrat Ras Baraka failed to report or reported incorrect figures on $315,000 in donations.

4 Police Officers Charged for Kicking Burning Bystander

JERSEY CITY – Four Jersey City officers were indicted by a grand jury Thursday over a car chase that ended with officers kicking a burning bystander, The Associated Press reported. They were chasing a car which resembled one used in a shooting when the vehicle crashed, setting off a fire.

Democrat Murphy Reaches Public Matching Fund Max

TRENTON – The millionaire Democratic candidate for New Jersey governor received the maximum amount of public matching funds at $9.3 million, the Election Law Enforcement Commission said Wednesday. Phil Murphy’s rival, Kim Guadagno, has received just $3.3 million by comparison.

FDNY Promotes First Black Female Deputy Chief

NEW YORK – A veteran EMT made history Thursday when she becomes the New York City fire department’s first female African-American deputy chief, the Daily News reported. Tonya Boyd is the captain of Station 39 in Brownsville.