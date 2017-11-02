French Minister Condemns Vandalizing of Jewish Memorial

PARIS (AP) -

Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 12:20 pm |

In this 2009 photo, demonstrators hold photographs of Ilan Halimi at the end of the two-month trial of a Paris gang who kidnapped, tortured and killed Halimi, a young French Jew, in 2006. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)

France’s interior minister has condemned the desecration of a prominent Jewish memorial plaque near Paris by unknown vandals as “cowardly and odious.”

Gerard Collomb said the plaque in homage to Ilan Halimi, a French Jew murdered in 2006, was pulled off, thrown on the ground and covered with anti-Semitic writing.

Collomb noted that the plaque had previously been vandalized in 2015.

France’s leading Jewish group, CRIF, said that this latest event highlights the country’s persistent anti-Semitism.

Halimi was held and tortured for three weeks before being murdered in a suburb of Paris by a French criminal gang.