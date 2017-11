NEW YORK -

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 8:19 pm |

The Home Depot truck used in the bike-path attack is removed from the scene Wednesday afternoon. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

All streets in the vicinity of West Street between Murray Street and Houston Street, including the West Side Highway, have now re-opened in all directions, the NYPD announced Wednesday evening.

The streets had been closed since Tuesday’s terror attack.