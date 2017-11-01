Official: Officer Who Stopped Attack is ‘a Hero’

NEW YORK (AP) -

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 12:45 pm |

Heavily armed police stand guard near the scene of the attack, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

New York City’s police commissioner says the officer who shot the man responsible for a deadly rampage on a Manhattan bike path is too modest to admit he’s a hero.

Officer Ryan Nash was on a routine call at a nearby school when he and his partner were told there had been an accident outside.

The pair raced outside and encountered Sayfullo Saipov in the street, waving two firearms that were later revealed to be a paintball gun and a pellet gun.

Nash fired a shot that hit Saipov.

Commissioner James O’Neill said of Nash, “I don’t think we could find a more humble human being.”

He said Nash has been on the force for five years and is 28 years old, “and this is what he did for the city, this is what he did for the country.”