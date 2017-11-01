NYPD Announces Traffic Advisory for Lower Manhattan

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 10:08 am |

The NYPD announced Wednesday traffic changes in lower Manhattan, due to the ongoing police investigation in the vicinity of West Street, between Murray Street and Houston Street. The following will be in place until further notice:

WEST STREET CLOSURES:

Northbound from Battery Place to Canal Street

Southbound from 14th Street to Battery Place

HUGH L. CAREY TUNNEL:

Manhattan-bound traffic exiting the Hugh Carey Tunnel will only be permitted to travel southbound

South-bound traffic on the FDR Drive utilizing the Battery Park Underpass and proceeding north on West Street will be diverted to the Brooklyn-bound Hugh Carey Tunnel, only

PEDESTRIAN CROSSING (SEE MAP):