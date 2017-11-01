Likud Weakens in Polls, Yesh Atid Gains

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 6:40 pm |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (L) with coalition chairman MK David Bitan,during a Likud party meeting at the Knesset in July. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Two election polls published on Wednesday show the Likud-led coalition still ahead but losing ground to the center-left parties.

A poll by Channel 10 news found that if elections were held today, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party would drop from its current 30 seats to 26 seats. A Channel 2 poll gave Likud only 24.

Yesh Atid appeared to be at its strongest since its 2013 showing when it shocked the country by taking 19 seats. In 2015, it sunk to its current 11; but according to these latest samplings, it would rise from fourth to second place with 22 and 20 seats, respectively.

Zionist Camp has received a boost from the installation of its new chairman, Avi Gabbay, getting 19 or 21 seats, its best showing in opinion polls in many months.

Joint List would gain a seat, from 11 to 12, according to both polls. Jewish Home would get 11 or 12.

Regarding the other single-digit parties, Channel 2 said Kulanu would get 8, United Torah Judaism 8, Yisrael Beyteinu 6, Meretz 5, and Shas 4.